Ways to stay healthy while trick or treating are in this Fareway Cooking Segment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whitney Hemmer shares ways to stay healthy while trick or treating in this Fareway Cooking Segment.

We are going to talk about how to enjoy all of that Halloween candy in a healthier way. So it actually starts before your kids head out for trick or treating, or beggar’s night. You want to make sure they are getting a snack, or even a full meal before they head out. What we’re trying to do is really avoid those blood sugar spikes of either you or your kids eating a lot of candy or sugar on an empty stomach. So make sure that meal or snack contains some protein and it doesn’t have to be anything fancy. Here I just have a little snack plate with some ham. You can use Turkey, you could have string cheese, cottage cheese, peanut butter, something to get some protein in you or your kids systems to help that blood sugar control and also getting a little bit of fiber. I have some different fruits and vegetables here and also some whole grain crackers.

Once you get that Halloween candy home, it can really be an issue on helping your kids learning to portion it out. So I have two kids that are 4 and a half and six, and what we have always done is they can eat quite a few pieces on beggar’s night, so my oldest knows if she eats too much, her stomach hurts and that is kind of a lesson you just have to learn. But really, if you kind of tell them that they get to do that, sometimes it takes that stigma away and then they’ll just have a few pieces. And then I tell my kids that they can have two pieces every day moving forward.

I hope you have a healthy Halloween and if you want any more information. Or you want to contact me, you can head. To fairway.com.

