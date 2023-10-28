Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Ways to stay healthy while trick or treating are in this Fareway Cooking Segment

Ways to stay healthy while trick or treating are in this Fareway Cooking Segment
By Whitney Hemmer
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whitney Hemmer shares ways to stay healthy while trick or treating in this Fareway Cooking Segment.

We are going to talk about how to enjoy all of that Halloween candy in a healthier way. So it actually starts before your kids head out for trick or treating, or beggar’s night. You want to make sure they are getting a snack, or even a full meal before they head out. What we’re trying to do is really avoid those blood sugar spikes of either you or your kids eating a lot of candy or sugar on an empty stomach. So make sure that meal or snack contains some protein and it doesn’t have to be anything fancy. Here I just have a little snack plate with some ham. You can use Turkey, you could have string cheese, cottage cheese, peanut butter, something to get some protein in you or your kids systems to help that blood sugar control and also getting a little bit of fiber. I have some different fruits and vegetables here and also some whole grain crackers.

Once you get that Halloween candy home, it can really be an issue on helping your kids learning to portion it out. So I have two kids that are 4 and a half and six, and what we have always done is they can eat quite a few pieces on beggar’s night, so my oldest knows if she eats too much, her stomach hurts and that is kind of a lesson you just have to learn. But really, if you kind of tell them that they get to do that, sometimes it takes that stigma away and then they’ll just have a few pieces. And then I tell my kids that they can have two pieces every day moving forward.

I hope you have a healthy Halloween and if you want any more information. Or you want to contact me, you can head. To fairway.com.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Anamosa man faces drunk driving charges after a head-on crash in Marion Thursday night.
Anamosa man to face charges after head-on crash in Marion
Players on the University of Iowa women's basketball team celebrate on the bench during their...
Caitlin Clark can’t do it alone. No. 3 Iowa got big boost when Martin and Marshall decided to return
The University of Iowa announced plans to purchase Mercy Iowa City for $20 million as it faces...
Mercy Iowa City reverses course, says Univ. of Iowa has best bid for hospital
Johnny Church, formerly known as Drew Blahnik
Iowa Supreme Court overturns appeal, upholding conviction of man who killed Chris Bagley
Two adults and three children were displaced, after a fire at their home in Cedar Rapids on...
Five people displaced after Cedar Rapids house fire

Latest News

Ways to stay healthy while trick or treating are in this Fareway Cooking Segment
Ways to stay healthy while trick or treating are in this Fareway Cooking Segment
When a man began shooting in Maine, some froze while others ran. Now they're left with questions
When a man began shooting in Maine, some froze while others ran. Now they’re left with questions
Relief work begins to take shape in Acapulco as residents continue search for essentials after...
Relief work begins to take shape in Acapulco as residents continue search for essentials after Otis
Less boo for your buck: For the second Halloween in a row, US candy inflation hits double digits
Less boo for your buck: For the second Halloween in a row, US candy inflation hits double digits