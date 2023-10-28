Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

‘That wasn’t a dream’: Man wins $1 million Powerball prize, tells wife she is not dreaming

Charles Wolthuis, 78, claimed a $1 million Powerball prize with his wife after hitting the...
Charles Wolthuis, 78, claimed a $1 million Powerball prize with his wife after hitting the jackpot earlier this month.(Michigan Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (Gray News) - A Michigan man says he had a morning that he will soon not forget after waking up to find out he won $1 million.

Charles Wolthuis, 78, matched the five white balls in the Oct. 2 Powerball drawing to win the jackpot.

“I called the winning numbers hotline and wrote down the winning Powerball numbers right when I woke up. I checked my ticket and saw I matched five numbers,” Wolthuis said. “I called my daughter and asked her to check and see what the prize is, and she said, ‘Dad, you won $1 million!’”

Wolthuis told the Michigan Lottery that his wife thought he was joking when he told her about the win.

“I woke my wife up and told her we won $1 million, but she thought I was kidding and went back to bed,” he said. “When she woke up, she told me she had a dream that we won the lottery.”

Wolthuis added, “I told her, ‘We did! That wasn’t a dream, we won $1 million!’”

The two recently visited Michigan Lottery headquarters to claim the prize money.

Wolthuis said he plans to pay off their home and buy a new truck.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Players on the University of Iowa women's basketball team celebrate on the bench during their...
Caitlin Clark can’t do it alone. No. 3 Iowa got big boost when Martin and Marshall decided to return
An Anamosa man faces drunk driving charges after a head-on crash in Marion Thursday night.
Anamosa man to face charges after head-on crash in Marion
The University of Iowa announced plans to purchase Mercy Iowa City for $20 million as it faces...
Mercy Iowa City reverses course, says Univ. of Iowa has best bid for hospital
Johnny Church, formerly known as Drew Blahnik
Iowa Supreme Court overturns appeal, upholding conviction of man who killed Chris Bagley
Two adults and three children were displaced, after a fire at their home in Cedar Rapids on...
Five people displaced after Cedar Rapids house fire

Latest News

Explosions caused by Israeli airstrikes in the northern Gaza Strip, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.
Netanyahu says the Gaza war has entered a new stage and will be ‘long and difficult’
Former Vice President Mike Pence arrives to speak at an annual leadership meeting of the...
Former Vice President Mike Pence ends campaign for the White House
An image of a recycling facility where law enforcement found the body of Robert Card, the...
Maine mass killing suspect had mental health issues, purchased guns legally, authorities say
Residents, standing on an overpass, look at damaged caused by Hurricane Otis, in Acapulco,...
Death toll from Hurricane Otis raises to 39, Mexico’s civil defense authorities announce