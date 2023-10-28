Show You Care
Some snow flakes possible this weekend

Some snow flakes possible this weekend
By Hannah Messier
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 7:11 AM CDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -We’re waking up to a mostly cloudy sky across Eastern Iowa along with temperatures in the low to mid 30s.

Today & Tonight

This afternoon we’ll have more clouds than sun with highs only reaching the 30s and 40s. Some snow showers will be possible in our northern counties late this afternoon with little to no impacts. Flurries and a few showers will be possible overnight with lows cooling into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Some snow flakes possible this weekend
Some snow flakes possible this weekend(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Sunday and Beyond

Therefore, Sunday morning will be chilly, and jackets will be needed for people heading to church. Flurries and light rain will be possible Sunday afternoon with the highest chance along and south of Highway 30. Elsewhere, there will be a mostly cloudy sky and highs will only reach the low 40s. The cold conditions will continue Monday with highs only climbing into the upper 30s with a mostly sunny sky. Another chance for rain and snow showers is possible on Halloween. Trick or Treaters will need to bundle up!

Some snow flakes possible this weekend
Some snow flakes possible this weekend(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

KCRG First Alert Forecast