Red Ribbon Week is designed to bring Drug Awareness to communities

By Solomon Ladvienka
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- Red Ribbon Week is a week dedicated to bringing awareness to Drugs.

From October 23-October 31, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Omaha Division is supporting one of the Nation’s largest drug prevention awareness programs and the consequences of using and abusing them.

Throughout the DEA’s Omaha Division’s five states that they serve, Iowa, Minnesota, and Nebraska will have a total of 10 landmarks lit red to support Red Ribbon Week.

Red Ribbon Week began in 1985. DEA Special Agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena was kidnapped, tortured and murdered by Mexican drug cartels in 1985. Members of his community in Calexico, California started wearing red ribbons in recognition of Kiki and it took off after that where people all across the country started wearing red ribbons in awareness of drug education and drug prevention but also with remembrance of Kiki.

“Red Ribbon Week is really a great opportunity not only for our DEA investigators to get out and talk to schools and community members, but for families to sit down together and have these sometimes-tough conversations about the drugs that we’re seeing in our communities,” said DEA Public Information Officer in the Omaha, Nebraska division Emily Murray.

According to the CDC, more than 110,000 Americans, aged 18-45, died last year from drug poisonings with 70% of those attributed to fentanyl.

“We want to raise awareness,” added Murray. “We want people to know what’s out there and we want people to know the consequences that can come from taking a pill. So, we want to make people aware of the dangers of these drugs, and not just fentanyl, but methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin as well. And what we’re doing is we’re starting that education at younger and younger ages.”

Along with the 10 landmarks, communities across the nation are encouraged to “Go Red” in support of Red Ribbon Week, by lighting up classrooms, offices, libraries, and town halls with red decorations.

Other locations include: Iowa City Hall Clock Tower. In Minnesota, 100 and 111 Washington Bridge, Sperry Tower, 35W Bridge, Lowry Avenue Bridge, Capella Tower, IDS Center. In Nebraska, the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge and Fountain Ridge, will all be lit red to support Red Ribbon Week.

For more information, we have included the following links:

dea.gov

Get Smart About Drugs

Just Think Twice

