Pesek-Hickson scores 2 TDs and Northern Iowa holds off Illinois State 24-21

University of Northern Iowa Panthers football helmet.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NORMAL, Ill. (AP) - Amauri Pesek-Hickson ran for two touchdowns and Northern Iowa beat Illinois State 24-21 on Saturday.

Theo Day was 20-of-30 passing for 289 yards with a touchdown to Desmond Hutson and an interception. Pesek-Hickson carried the ball 30 times for all of the Panthers’ 107 positive rushing yards.

The Redbirds (4-4, 2-3 Missouri Valley Football Conference) got within three points on Zack Annexstad’s 17-yard TD pass to Cam Grandy with 27 seconds remaining. The ensuing onside kick went out of bounds to the Panthers after a scramble.

Annexstad was 33 of 44 for 292 yards passing, two touchdowns and an interception. Grandy had 11 catches for 122 yards and a score. Daniel Sobkowicz had 81 yards receiving and a TD. The Redbirds rushed for just 45 yards.

The Panthers (5-3, 4-1) led 21-14 at halftime and 24-14 with just under three minutes left after Matthew Cook’s 31-yard field goal.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

