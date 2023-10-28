Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

KCRG-TV9 Friday Night Lights Endzone Week 10

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s October 27th, 2023 - time for week 10 of high school football. The playoffs have begun for every class.

Sixteen teams remain in each of the seven classes. You can find scores for those games here.

Highlights of all the action can be found in the playlist below.

Check out more highlights and live, in-depth analysis of high school football’s biggest matchups at live at 10:45 pm at the link below:

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Conkright
Biker Group helps catch suspected child predator in Cedar Rapids
Grant Leonard
Coralville Police asking for public’s help in locating missing man
Two East Mills students were taken to the hospital with chemical burns after an explosion...
Science experiment explosion in Iowa classroom sends 2 students to the hospital
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
33-year-old cold case sees renewed calls for answers after missing man’s car pulled from river
33-year-old cold case sees renewed calls for answers after missing man’s car pulled from river

Latest News

7-year-old saves sister from armed carjacker
7-year-old saves sister from armed carjacker
Players on the University of Iowa women's basketball team celebrate on the bench during their...
Caitlin Clark can’t do it alone. No. 3 Iowa got big boost when Martin and Marshall decided to return
Athlete of the Week: Gentry Dumont
Athlete of the Week: Gentry Dumont
Tom and Nelson Brands prepare for wrestling season amidst potential suspensions
Tom and Nelson Brands prepare for wrestling season amidst potential suspensions