‘Haunted Hospital’ raises funds for Kirkwood students

By Becky Phelps
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Students in the Respiratory Therapy program at Kirkwood Community College are learning how to save lives, and a new fundraiser designed by the Respiratory Therapy Club is aiming to help support those students as they prepare to go to conferences and take board exams later this school year.

The 2-year-program teaches students critical skills like airway management, administering medicine, and clinic experience. They do much of their learning at the Katz Family Healthcare Simulation Center, which offers students a more hands-on, realistic learning experience.

On Monday, October 30th, it will be decked out as the Respiratory Therapy Club’s first Haunted Hospital Fundraiser. The Haunted Hospital will be open from 5-7pm, in the Katz Simulation Center. That’s located in Linn Hall on Kirkwood’s campus. Admission is $6, and cash only.

