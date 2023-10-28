Garages destroyed in Cedar Falls fire

Show You Care
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Just before 6 a.m. on Saturday, the Black Hawk County Dispatch Center took a 911 call concerning a garage on fire on Bluff Street’s 1000 block.

The first crews on the scene found two garages that were completely on fire. In addition, a Chevrolet truck that was parked close to one of the garages was on fire. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the flames. However, both garages and the truck were destroyed by the incident. Two more cars sustained damage due to the heat.

The fire is under investigation.

