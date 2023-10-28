A Few flakes are not out of the question this evening

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After another chilly day across Eastern Iowa with highs in the 30s and 40s and seeing a few flakes across the northern part of the state, we will keep a small chance of a wintry mix in the forecast in the overnight hours and in the early morning hours of your Sunday. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s to low 30s.

For Sunday, we will be a little bit cooler as compared to today with highs staying in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Plenty of sunshine returns for Monday with highs in the upper 30s.

For Halloween, a few snow showers are not out of the question with highs in the upper 30s. It will be a cold evening if you have any Trick or Treat plans.

Mid-40s return just in time for the first day of November.

Upper 40s with plenty of sunshine will be the rule for Thursday and then hello 50s just in time for the weekend.

Mid-50s are in the forecast for Friday and Saturday with low 50s for Sunday.

