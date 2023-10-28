Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

A Few flakes are not out of the question this evening

A Stray snow shower or two is not out of the question this evening. Otherwise we will stay mostly cloudy.
By Erik Dean
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After another chilly day across Eastern Iowa with highs in the 30s and 40s and seeing a few flakes across the northern part of the state, we will keep a small chance of a wintry mix in the forecast in the overnight hours and in the early morning hours of your Sunday. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s to low 30s.

For Sunday, we will be a little bit cooler as compared to today with highs staying in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Plenty of sunshine returns for Monday with highs in the upper 30s.

For Halloween, a few snow showers are not out of the question with highs in the upper 30s. It will be a cold evening if you have any Trick or Treat plans.

Mid-40s return just in time for the first day of November.

Upper 40s with plenty of sunshine will be the rule for Thursday and then hello 50s just in time for the weekend.

Mid-50s are in the forecast for Friday and Saturday with low 50s for Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Players on the University of Iowa women's basketball team celebrate on the bench during their...
Caitlin Clark can’t do it alone. No. 3 Iowa got big boost when Martin and Marshall decided to return
An Anamosa man faces drunk driving charges after a head-on crash in Marion Thursday night.
Anamosa man to face charges after head-on crash in Marion
The University of Iowa announced plans to purchase Mercy Iowa City for $20 million as it faces...
Mercy Iowa City reverses course, says Univ. of Iowa has best bid for hospital
Johnny Church, formerly known as Drew Blahnik
Iowa Supreme Court overturns appeal, upholding conviction of man who killed Chris Bagley
Two adults and three children were displaced, after a fire at their home in Cedar Rapids on...
Five people displaced after Cedar Rapids house fire

Latest News

A Stray snow shower or two is not out of the question this evening. Otherwise we will stay...
Your First Alert Forecast
Some snow flakes possible this weekend
Some snow flakes possible this weekend
Some snow flakes possible this weekend
Some snow flakes possible this weekend
KCRG-TV 9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Hannah Messier has the latest First Alert...
First Alert Forecast: Saturday, Morning, October 28th