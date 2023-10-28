Show You Care
Cedar Rapids Police: Nonprofit ‘Bikers Against Predators’ led to an arrest at a Cedar Rapids hotel

By Brian Tabick
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The group “Bikers Against Predators” said decoys spent weeks claiming to be underage on a number of apps.

Wednesday, police said it led to the arrest of 27-year-old Walter Conkright of Ohio. Records show the group told authorities they were trying to meet a man who believed he was meeting with a 13-year-old girl to have sex.

“The individual that we did have an arrest there at the hotel, that was actually a 45-minute conversation,” said Boots.

Boots is the president of the organization. He said he uses that alias as a safety measure. He said Conkright was one of 247 people they’ve caught in several different states since the Indiana-based group started two years ago, but not all those confrontations lead to a prosecution.

“Sometimes when we do an exposure, they didn’t cross the line,” he said. “I still want the community to be aware of what’s going on in their neighborhood; I can’t turn away. Law enforcement would turn away, and that’s what sets us apart from law enforcement; they wouldn’t be able to move forward on that individual.

Jones County Sheriff Greg Graver said he has seen the success of groups like “Bikers Against Predators” in the past but said they could also cross the line and hurt a criminal case.

“Where it is important is knowing where to draw the line and when to pass it off to law enforcement,” said Sheriff Graver.

Boots said his organization wasn’t a vigilante group, but instead, said they’re letting the community know what’s happening as technology continues to grow.

“20 years ago, this was a big prominent thing that Chris Hanson was huge in,” said Boots. “It was such a danger that there were home computers and kids were on here. We’ve got home computers in our hands.”

