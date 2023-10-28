2 injured in Linn County Crash

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Just after 12:30 a.m. on Saturday Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies, Area Ambulance, and the Fairfax Fire Department all responded after receiving a report of a multiple vehicle crash located at Highway 151 and Commercial Drive in Walford.

At the scene, crews learned that a tan Toyota Camry, which had been driven by 48-year-old Pierre Marielle from Cedar Rapids had been hit from behind by a white Toyota Corolla driven by 38-year-old Sarder Khan also from Cedar Rapids. The crash led to both vehicles entering Highway 151′s south bound lane. In the south bound lane, the two Toyotas were hit by a white Nissan Sentra, which was driven by 42-year-old Jennifer Stark from Amana. When the accident happened, all drivers were wearing their seat belts. After the incident, Area Ambulance took Khan and Marielle to local hospitals for minor injuries. Stark wasn’t hurt.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.