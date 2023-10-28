Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

2 injured in Linn County Crash

2 injured in Linn County Crash
2 injured in Linn County Crash(Pixabay)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Just after 12:30 a.m. on Saturday Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies, Area Ambulance, and the Fairfax Fire Department all responded after receiving a report of a multiple vehicle crash located at Highway 151 and Commercial Drive in Walford.

At the scene, crews learned that a tan Toyota Camry, which had been driven by 48-year-old Pierre Marielle from Cedar Rapids had been hit from behind by a white Toyota Corolla driven by 38-year-old Sarder Khan also from Cedar Rapids. The crash led to both vehicles entering Highway 151′s south bound lane. In the south bound lane, the two Toyotas were hit by a white Nissan Sentra, which was driven by 42-year-old Jennifer Stark from Amana. When the accident happened, all drivers were wearing their seat belts. After the incident, Area Ambulance took Khan and Marielle to local hospitals for minor injuries. Stark wasn’t hurt.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Anamosa man faces drunk driving charges after a head-on crash in Marion Thursday night.
Anamosa man to face charges after head-on crash in Marion
The University of Iowa announced plans to purchase Mercy Iowa City for $20 million as it faces...
Mercy Iowa City reverses course, says Univ. of Iowa has best bid for hospital
Players on the University of Iowa women's basketball team celebrate on the bench during their...
Caitlin Clark can’t do it alone. No. 3 Iowa got big boost when Martin and Marshall decided to return
Johnny Church, formerly known as Drew Blahnik
Iowa Supreme Court overturns appeal, upholding conviction of man who killed Chris Bagley
Two adults and three children were displaced, after a fire at their home in Cedar Rapids on...
Five people displaced after Cedar Rapids house fire

Latest News

Garages destroyed in Cedar Falls fire
Garages destroyed in Cedar Falls fire
The group “Bikers Against Predators” said decoys spent weeks claiming to be underage on a...
Cedar Rapids Police: Nonprofit ‘Bikers Against Predators’ led to an arrest at a Cedar Rapids hotel
‘Haunted Hospital’ raises funds for Kirkwood students
‘Haunted Hospital’ raises funds for Kirkwood students
‘Haunted Hospital’ raises funds for Kirkwood students