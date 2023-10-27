Show You Care
Temperatures drop after morning cold front, shower chance

A few showers and storms are possible early, with temperatures falling throughout the day.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Big changes to our weather are arriving today, with the well-advertised chill moving into the state.

A cold front will move through the area early today, with winds shifting behind it to the northwest and getting somewhat strong. This will usher in colder temperatures in a decent hurry, with highs before sunrise in the 50s and 60s, falling into the 40s by lunchtime and beyond. A few showers or even a storm are possible along and just behind the front, but that chance decreases throughout the day as well. Don’t expect conditions to be similar when you leave work or school to when you head out this morning; plan ahead for the change.

With winds getting lighter tonight, and skies turning clear, we’re headed for very chilly conditions overnight. A Freeze Warning is in effect for much of the area with lows set to fall below freezing for multiple hours. This is just the first of several more hard freezes to come over the next several days, heralding an end to the growing season in eastern Iowa.

Cold weather is expected over the next several days.
Cold weather is expected over the next several days.(KCRG)

A couple of disturbances move through the Midwest over the weekend, giving us a few chances for some precipitation. This could come in the form of rain or snow showers from Saturday into Sunday. The activity on Saturday looks more likely north of U.S. Highway 20, with a chance area-wide on Sunday. On both occasions, overall amounts look pretty light, and any significant impact from wintry precipitation looks unlikely. A few spots in the north on Saturday could see a dusting on grassy surfaces if snow is able to fall fast enough to outpace melting due to warm ground and air temperatures. Highs both days each the upper 30s to 40s across the area.

Cold air hangs around next week, too, with highs only in the 30s to low 40s for the first few days. A fast-moving disturbance swings into the region from the north on Tuesday, providing another shot at some light rain or snow showers. Windy conditions could accompany this, too, making for a blustery and chilly Halloween.

A modest warm-up looks possible late next week, with highs getting back toward the low 50s by next Friday into Saturday.

