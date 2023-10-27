Mercy Iowa City reverses course, says Univ. of Iowa has best bid for hospital

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Mercy Iowa City has announced that following additional discussions, the University of Iowa - not Preston Hollow Community Capital - has won the bid to operate and manage the hospital.

The announcement is a significant change. Mercy Iowa City officials say that in the days following Preston Hollow’s original winning bid, a material disagreement arose regarding the terms of their bid. Mercy Iowa City says that after further consideration, they reopened the auction and decided that the University of Iowa had the best and highest bid.

“The Board of Directors and management are confident that the sale of Mercy Iowa City to the University of Iowa is the best path forward for our patients, physicians, staff, and community. We are pleased to be working closely with a health system widely regarded as world-class, and one who understands and can meet the needs of Iowa City,” said Tom Clancy, Chairman of the Board, and CEO of Mercy Iowa City. “We anticipate forward momentum as we close the chapter on the last 150 years and start a new one hand-in-hand with the Unversity.

Mercy Iowa City made the decision to auction the hospital after facing financial challenges. Its credit rating was downgraded this past March. The hospital’s financial investor, Preston Hollow Community Capital, then requested Mercy Iowa City be placed in a court-appointed receivership to “stabilize itself” from unsustainable financial losses.

Preston Hollow released a statement following Mercy Iowa’s announcement:

For more than five years, Preston Hollow Community Capital has been working to ensure that residents and families living in Johnson County can continue accessing critical healthcare services through a community-based hospital. Our team remains just as committed today to achieving that goal, which is why we participated in the recent competitive bidding process. Since being declared the winning bidder on October 10, we have been working toward a smooth transition for the hospital to ensure continuity of care.

After October 10, however, Mercy Iowa City concluded that they misunderstood a material fact of our bid and reopened the auction. Mercy now contends that the University of Iowa’s bid is higher than Preston Hollow’s, even after we increased our bid today when the auction was reopened.

In the coming days, the bankruptcy court will rule on this matter. In the meantime, our team will continue to evaluate the process to ensure the hospital remains viable long-term and that the facility’s nurses, doctors, and other staff can continue to deliver high-quality services to patients across the community.

University of Iowa President Barbara Wilson and Vice President Denise Jamieson also released a statement following the update:

“On Oct. 11, we announced that we were unsuccessful in our attempt to acquire Mercy Iowa City as part of its bankruptcy process. It was not the outcome that we had hoped for, but our commitment to preserving access to health care and jobs locally has not waned.

Recent events related to the ownership of Mercy Iowa City have unfolded quickly and the bondholder determined its previously selected bid was not financially viable. Mercy agreed with the bondholder’s conclusion and, as a result, declared the university’s bid as the winning offer.

We are very pleased that the university’s renewed bid has been selected by Mercy Iowa City. This long-time hospital has had a significant impact on our community, and we are gratified that we will be able to honor its 150-year history as an anchor of care in eastern Iowa.

Although today’s selection of the university’s bid is a significant step forward, there is still plenty of work to be done. The next step is the approval of the selected bid by the bankruptcy court.

We will continue to provide updates throughout the remainder of this process, and we look forward to providing stronger access to health care for Iowans.”

The bankruptcy court’s hearing is expected to take place on November 6th, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.