Linn County Sheriff’s Office promotes first female in agency’s history to Lieutenant

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office made a historic announcement.

Heather O’Brien has been promoted to Lieutenant - the first female in the agency’s history to have been promoted to that rank. O’Brien was previously a Detective/Sergeant in the Criminal Division.

As a Lieutenant she will oversee the Finance Division for the Sheriff’s Office.

