Iowa HHS announces first flu death of the season

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced on Friday that the first influenza-related death of the 2023-2024 respiratory virus season has occurred.

Health officials say flu strains and other respiratory viruses are circulating in the state. The victim was an older adult from southern Iowa, reportedly between 61 and 80 years old.

“During respiratory virus season, it’s important for Iowans to prioritize their health and the well-being of their community,” said State Medical Director Robert Kruse. “Iowans should practice good hygiene, stay home when they’re sick and consult their healthcare providers about vaccines and other preventive measures against influenza and other respiratory diseases.”

Tips to stay healthy include:

Stay home if you are sick to keep others safe.

Clean high-touch surfaces in your home frequently with household disinfectants.

Practice hand hygiene frequently with soap and water or hand sanitizer for at least 20 seconds.

Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, or if a tissue is not available, cover them with an upper shirt sleeve, not a hand.

Avoid social gatherings if you or your children are ill.

Keep children home from daycare or school who have fever, cough, congestion, runny nose, or sore throat, until they are fever-free for 24 hours without medications that reduce fever.

Health officials also urge people to get vaccinations, which can protect individuals from serious illness and death from respiratory diseases like the flu, RSV, and COVID-19. Iowans with questions about vaccines should speak to their health care provider. Locate healthcare providers with vaccines at https://www.vaccines.gov/.

