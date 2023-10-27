Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Iowa HHS announces first flu death of the season

The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced on Friday that the first...
The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced on Friday that the first influenza-related death of the 2023-2024 respiratory virus season has occurred.(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced on Friday that the first influenza-related death of the 2023-2024 respiratory virus season has occurred.

Health officials say flu strains and other respiratory viruses are circulating in the state. The victim was an older adult from southern Iowa, reportedly between 61 and 80 years old.

“During respiratory virus season, it’s important for Iowans to prioritize their health and the well-being of their community,” said State Medical Director Robert Kruse. “Iowans should practice good hygiene, stay home when they’re sick and consult their healthcare providers about vaccines and other preventive measures against influenza and other respiratory diseases.”

Tips to stay healthy include:

  • Stay home if you are sick to keep others safe.
  • Clean high-touch surfaces in your home frequently with household disinfectants.
  • Practice hand hygiene frequently with soap and water or hand sanitizer for at least 20 seconds.
  • Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, or if a tissue is not available, cover them with an upper shirt sleeve, not a hand.
  • Avoid social gatherings if you or your children are ill.
  • Keep children home from daycare or school who have fever, cough, congestion, runny nose, or sore throat, until they are fever-free for 24 hours without medications that reduce fever.

Health officials also urge people to get vaccinations, which can protect individuals from serious illness and death from respiratory diseases like the flu, RSV, and COVID-19. Iowans with questions about vaccines should speak to their health care provider. Locate healthcare providers with vaccines at https://www.vaccines.gov/.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Conkright
Biker Group helps catch suspected child predator in Cedar Rapids
Grant Leonard
Coralville Police asking for public’s help in locating missing man
Two East Mills students were taken to the hospital with chemical burns after an explosion...
Science experiment explosion in Iowa classroom sends 2 students to the hospital
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
33-year-old cold case sees renewed calls for answers after missing man’s car pulled from river
33-year-old cold case sees renewed calls for answers after missing man’s car pulled from river

Latest News

Mercy Iowa City announced today it reopened the auction of the hospital and Preston Hollow will...
Mercy Iowa City says Univ. of Iowa wins bid to hospital
The athletes say it was a great way to connect with community members during their bye week.
Univ. of Iowa athletes help deliver meals on wheels
Farmers, buyers and other food processors came together to share information and ideas with...
Linn County hosts first food symposium
A Cedar Rapids man has been sentenced to federal prison after distributing over ten pounds of...
Cedar Rapids meth dealer sentenced to federal prison