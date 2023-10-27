Iowa City adds solar array to Public Works building

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - New solar panels were recently added to the Public Works building with the goal of generating large amounts of energy. In just the first few weeks of operation, this rooftop solar array produced more than one megawatt of power. That level of energy preservation reaps the same benefits as planting nearly 12 tress would.

“Part of the vision was to build it in such a way that it could support solar energy on its roof,” said Iowa City Climate Action Coordinator Sarah Gardner. “Right from the beginning part of the vision was to build it in such a way that it could support solar energy on it’s roof.”

The solar array on the building’s roof began operating earlier this month. With a capacity of 40 kilowatts of power, the panels are designed to meet all of the facility’s energy needs under normal operating conditions.

“It harvests energy that comes from the sun, it can do that on a sunny day or a cloudy day, it can do it in the summer and the winter, the only restriction is it has to be daytime, they don’t produce power at night,” said Gardner.

Leaders with the project say the installation was the quickest part, but design took almost a year.

“We provide an outline design that we would like them to use. On that design we show current electrical of the building, and how many kilowatts peak we would like them to provide,” said Iowa City Public Works Engineering and Special Projects Administrator, Shaun Bradbury.

Funding came through local tax dollars and out of the General Operating funds. And now that it’s in full operation, the city says it will save on energy costs and support its climate goals.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.