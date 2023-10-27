Frosty conditions take us through the end of October

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The well-advertised cold front has pushed to the east allowing the cold air to move in. Starting tonight through Wednesday night temperatures will be at or below freezing giving us our first hard freeze of the season.

Take time to pack up the hoses and turn off outdoor water faucets as a hard freeze is expected for some in the north already tonight and for more of eastern Iowa in the coming days. (KCRG)

Rain and snow showers are possible later on Saturday and Sunday. This is due to cold air and a disturbance moving across the region.

You might see a few snowflakes overhead this weekend, but accumulation in eastern Iowa won't be common as ground temperatures are still quite warm. (KCRG)

Halloween comes up next week and it looks like it will be bone-chilling. Highs will stay in the 30s with trick-or-treat temperatures down in the 20s. Let’s not forget that any wind will also make it feel a bit colder.

Trick or Treat Planner (KCRG)

