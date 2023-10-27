Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Former Ottumwa fire captain appeals termination amid sexual misconduct investigation

A former Ottumwa Fire Captain is fighting to get his job back.
By KCCI
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCCI) - A former Ottumwa fire captain is fighting to get his job back.

William Keith was fired in July after an investigation into sexual misconduct at the fire station.

The investigation found firefighters were engaging in sexual activity while on duty at the station.

While Keith is not accused of engaging in sexual activity himself, investigators said he failed to hold those under his command accountable.

Keith is appealing his termination.

At a hearing with the Ottumwa Civil Services commission, he denied ever knowing what was going on.

Keith and firefighter Derek Fye were fired in July. A third firefighter, Dillon McPherson, resigned in lieu of termination.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Conkright
Biker Group helps catch suspected child predator in Cedar Rapids
Grant Leonard
Coralville Police asking for public’s help in locating missing man
Two East Mills students were taken to the hospital with chemical burns after an explosion...
Science experiment explosion in Iowa classroom sends 2 students to the hospital
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
33-year-old cold case sees renewed calls for answers after missing man’s car pulled from river
33-year-old cold case sees renewed calls for answers after missing man’s car pulled from river

Latest News

The University of Iowa announced plans to purchase Mercy Iowa City for $20 million as it faces...
Mercy Iowa City reverses course, says Univ. of Iowa has best bid for hospital
Two adults and three children were displaced, after a fire at their home in Cedar Rapids on...
House fire on Center Point Road in Cedar Rapids displaces 5
Culver's Greenhouse gives tips on how to prepare your garden for winter.
How to prepare your garden for winter
The Iowa Supreme Court is upholding a conviction in the Christopher Bagley murder case -...
Iowa Supreme Court overturns appeal, upholding conviction of man who killed Chris Bagley
ISU Extension and Outreach Healthy Food Access Specialist Registered Dietitian Brianna Montross...
Dietitian on how to stretch your food dollar