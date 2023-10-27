Five people displaced after Cedar Rapids house fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two adults and three children were displaced, after a fire at their home in Cedar Rapids on Thursday.

The Fire Department said crews were called to the 800 block of Center Point Road northeast just after 6 p.m.

Firefighters arrived and found flames coming from a first floor window. They were able to contain the fire to the first floor.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

The home sustained heavy fire, smoke, and water damage.

Investigators said the fire was unintentional and was caused by unattended cooking.

