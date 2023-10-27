Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Five people displaced after Cedar Rapids house fire

Five people are out of their home, after a fire in Cedar Rapids.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two adults and three children were displaced, after a fire at their home in Cedar Rapids on Thursday.

The Fire Department said crews were called to the 800 block of Center Point Road northeast just after 6 p.m.

Firefighters arrived and found flames coming from a first floor window. They were able to contain the fire to the first floor.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

The home sustained heavy fire, smoke, and water damage.

Investigators said the fire was unintentional and was caused by unattended cooking.

Two adults and three children were displaced, after a fire at their home in Cedar Rapids on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Conkright
Biker Group helps catch suspected child predator in Cedar Rapids
Grant Leonard
Coralville Police asking for public’s help in locating missing man
Two East Mills students were taken to the hospital with chemical burns after an explosion...
Science experiment explosion in Iowa classroom sends 2 students to the hospital
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
33-year-old cold case sees renewed calls for answers after missing man’s car pulled from river
33-year-old cold case sees renewed calls for answers after missing man’s car pulled from river

Latest News

Two adults and three children were displaced, after a fire at their home in Cedar Rapids on...
House fire on Center Point Road in Cedar Rapids displaces 5
Culver's Greenhouse gives tips on how to prepare your garden for winter.
How to prepare your garden for winter
The Iowa Supreme Court is upholding a conviction in the Christopher Bagley murder case -...
Iowa Supreme Court overturns appeal, upholding conviction of man who killed Chris Bagley
People in eastern Iowa have their homes all decorated just in time for trick or treaters this...
Eastern Iowans decorate their homes for Halloween
ISU Extension and Outreach Healthy Food Access Specialist Registered Dietitian Brianna Montross...
Dietitian on how to stretch your food dollar