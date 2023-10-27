Design submissions open for Herky on Parade 3

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Think Iowa city is looking for local artists to submit designs for 2024′s Herky on Parade.

Design submissions are open and will remain open until Dec. 1.

Once completed, the 75, six-foot-tall Herky sculptures, which will feature a new pose, will make their appearance across Johnson County in the summer of 2024.

After the exhibit, the sculptures will be auctioned off to benefit a local charity organization.

This is the third edition of the popular public art project, with the previous years being 2004 and 2014. It’s a cooperative effort between the University of Iowa Athletics Department, and the cities of Coralville, Iowa city, North Liberty, Solon and Tiffin.

For more information, including how to submit designs, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.