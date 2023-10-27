Show You Care
DC murder suspect who escaped police custody recaptured after 7 weeks on the run

Police said murder suspect Christopher Haynes, who escaped from custody at George Washington...
Police said murder suspect Christopher Haynes, who escaped from custody at George Washington University's hospital in early September, was captured after seven weeks on the run.(Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Police have recaptured a murder suspect who escaped custody in September, forcing an hours-long shelter-in-place order at George Washington University.

Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department announced that Christopher Haynes, 30, was arrested Thursday by the U.S. Marshals Service’s Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force in nearby Oxon Hill, Maryland.

Haynes was originally arrested on Sept. 6 in connection with the Aug. 12 murder of 33-year-old Brent Hayward at a northeast D.C. gas station. But shortly after his arrest, Haynes complained of an ankle injury and was taken by officers to George Washington University Hospital.

While he was being handcuffed to a hospital gurney, police said Haynes assaulted an officer and fled, leading to the shelter-in-place order on the university campus and an extended search. MPD chief Pamela Smith later acknowledged that the officers had not properly secured Haynes, providing an opportunity for his escape.

Police later released a home surveillance video showing Haynes immediately after his escape, walking through an area backyard wearing a black T-shirt and gray briefs. But despite a $30,000 reward offered for information leading to his capture, Haynes remained at large for nearly two months.

Police would not comment on how they tracked Haynes, and would not say if anyone was suspected of helping him remain hidden for so long. He will now face additional charges relating to his escape, police said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

