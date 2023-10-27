Coe College holds 20th annual ‘Playground of Science’ to teach kids all about S.T.E.M.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In Cedar Rapids an event gave the next generation an up-close chance to learn about science, technology, engineering, and math or STEM.

On October 26th, Coe College hosted its annual “Playground of Science”.

The school transformed Peterson Hall into a place where children could see science in action.

They used robots, cooked with liquid nitrogen, and even played an electronic musical instrument called a theremin.

That’s not all people learned.

“I’ve learned how light travels through different waves you can take it from sector B to sector A in a matter of seconds as long there is a waypoint,” Odin Ellingson, one 6th grader who went, said.

