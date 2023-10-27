Chilly this evening with a freeze overnight, scattered showers and a few snowflakes this weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our highs for the day have been set and chilly air is already settling in across Iowa. We’ll cool even further through the remainder of the day.

Look for afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 30s with decreasing clouds overhead. Winds will still be somewhat blustery, gusting 20-30 mph through the day.

Temperatures won't warm this afternoon, look for steady or cooling temps in the 40s today, dropping to freezing tonight. (KCRG)

Tonight, mostly clear skies will lead to temperatures falling even more, bottoming out around freezing. A freeze warning is in place across eastern Iowa.

Take time to pack up the hoses and turn off outdoor water faucets as a hard freeze is expected for some in the north already tonight and for more of eastern Iowa in the coming days. (KCRG)

A couple of disturbances move through the Midwest over the weekend, giving us a few chances for some precipitation. This could come in the form of rain or snow showers from Saturday into Sunday. The activity on Saturday looks more likely north of U.S. Highway 20, with a chance area-wide on Sunday. On both occasions, overall amounts look pretty light, and any significant impact from wintry precipitation looks unlikely. A few spots in the north on Saturday could see a dusting on grassy surfaces if snow is able to fall fast enough to outpace melting due to warm ground and air temperatures. Highs both days each the upper 30s to 40s across the area.

Cold air hangs around next week, too, with highs only in the 30s to low 40s for the first few days. A fast-moving disturbance swings into the region from the north on Tuesday, providing another shot at some light rain or snow showers. Windy conditions could accompany this, too, making for a blustery and chilly Halloween.

A modest warm-up looks possible late next week, with highs getting back toward the low 50s by next Friday into Saturday.

You might see a few snowflakes overhead this weekend, but accumulation in eastern Iowa won't be common as ground temperatures are still quite warm. (KCRG)

