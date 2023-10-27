Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Cedar Rapids meth dealer sentenced to federal prison

A Cedar Rapids man has been sentenced to federal prison after distributing over ten pounds of...
A Cedar Rapids man has been sentenced to federal prison after distributing over ten pounds of methamphetamine.(Kawano, Lynn | None)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man has been sentenced to federal prison after distributing over ten pounds of methamphetamine.

39-year-old Anthony McNeese pled guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Officials say that in November 2020 McNeese threw over 400 grams of ice methamphetamine out of the window of his vehicle as he fled from law enforcement. Then in late November and early December, McNeese obtained 10 more pounds from his source which he then redistributed. On December 7th, 2020, officials searched his vehicle and recovered an additional 37 grams of meth.

McNeese was sentenced to 251 months imprisonment. He must also serve a 5-year term of supervised release.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Conkright
Biker Group helps catch suspected child predator in Cedar Rapids
Grant Leonard
Coralville Police asking for public’s help in locating missing man
Two East Mills students were taken to the hospital with chemical burns after an explosion...
Science experiment explosion in Iowa classroom sends 2 students to the hospital
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
33-year-old cold case sees renewed calls for answers after missing man’s car pulled from river
33-year-old cold case sees renewed calls for answers after missing man’s car pulled from river

Latest News

Mercy Iowa City announced today it reopened the auction of the hospital and Preston Hollow will...
Mercy Iowa City says Univ. of Iowa wins bid to hospital
The University of Iowa announced plans to purchase Mercy Iowa City for $20 million as it faces...
Mercy Iowa City reverses course, says Univ. of Iowa has best bid for hospital
Two adults and three children were displaced, after a fire at their home in Cedar Rapids on...
House fire on Center Point Road in Cedar Rapids displaces 5
Culver's Greenhouse gives tips on how to prepare your garden for winter.
How to prepare your garden for winter