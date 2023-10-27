Cedar Rapids meth dealer sentenced to federal prison

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man has been sentenced to federal prison after distributing over ten pounds of methamphetamine.

39-year-old Anthony McNeese pled guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Officials say that in November 2020 McNeese threw over 400 grams of ice methamphetamine out of the window of his vehicle as he fled from law enforcement. Then in late November and early December, McNeese obtained 10 more pounds from his source which he then redistributed. On December 7th, 2020, officials searched his vehicle and recovered an additional 37 grams of meth.

McNeese was sentenced to 251 months imprisonment. He must also serve a 5-year term of supervised release.

