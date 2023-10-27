Show You Care
Anamosa man to face charges after head-on crash in Marion

An Anamosa man faces drunk driving charges after a head-on crash in Marion Thursday night.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - An Anamosa man faces drunk driving charges after a head-on crash in Marion Thursday night.

The Linn County Sheriff’s office said it happened at around 8 p.m. on East Post Road between Cottage Grove Avenue and Cottage Grove Woods.

The sheriff’s office said 39-year-old Derrick Dawdy was driving a white Ford F150 southbound on East Post Road when the vehicle crossed the centerline, hitting a van that was in the northbound lane.

Both drivers declined to go to the hospital. Officials said they believe both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The sheriff’s office said Dawdy will be charged with multiple traffic offenses, including Operating While Intoxicated.

