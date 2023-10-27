Show You Care
10 University of Iowa students are part of inaugural “Chick Evans” scholarship class

By Brian Tabick
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A University of Iowa student was among the first in the state to get a full-ride scholarship thanks to a program offered to golf caddies.

This is the inaugural “Chick Evans” scholarship class at the University of Iowa.

Hawkey Freshman Raul Rincon was one of ten recipients. Rincon and his parents moved to the U.S. from Venezuela in 2017. At that time, Rincon didn’t know what golf was.

“My parents decided it was the right idea to move and start over,” he said.

Rincon said he started caddying to earn some money as a sophomore in high school. Furthering his education couldn’t have been further from his mind at the time.

“I wasn’t even planning to go to college because of the funds that my parents provided and the funds that I had,” he said. “It just wasn’t an option.”

That was until his junior year in high school when he learned about the Western Golf Association’s “Chick Evans” scholarship for high school golf caddies. Rincon was getting full scholarships and housing to study business marketing.

“it was life-changing, it really was,” he said. “When I came to the U.S., I didn’t know what college was or what university was,” said Rincon.

Evans Scholars organizers want to see more students like Rincon who help bring youth caddying grow in Iowa.

“Currently, youth caddying is not a really well-known occupation in the summer,” said WGA volunteer director Matt Blaylock. “We like to say it’s the best youth summer job there is.”

Rincon hoped to take this opportunity to not only better the life of his immediate family but to help his family still living in Venezuela.

“It opens up a lot of doors,” he said. “I can get a good job, and thanks to my degree and the connections I have made, It’s going to lead me to help my sibling and help my family come to the U.S.”

