Waterloo Center for the Arts to host Halloween event Thursday

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Waterloo Center for the Arts is celebrating Halloween early with an event on Thursday.

There will be crafts, costumes, and lots of candy at the Phelps Youth Pavilion, and trick-or-treating from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Admission is $2 for Center of the Arts members, and $5 for nonmembers.

For a full list of trick-or-treat times, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.