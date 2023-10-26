Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

WATCH: Soldier surprises mom at Grant Wood Elementary with special homecoming

By Libbie Randall
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Stephanie Griffin felt many emotions the first time she saw her son in person after two years.

Will Griffin was able to surprise his mom as she was on bus duty at Grant Wood Elementary last week with help from his sister Faith.

“It was like I saw a ghost come up. I could not believe when I saw William walking up,” said Stephanie who works as a Community Engagement Specialist at the Cedar Rapid’s elementary school.

Will has served in the Army since 2012. Since then, opportunities to fly home and visit his family became few and far between.

He says he wanted to make this homecoming extra special.

“It was very surreal, it almost made everything feel whole again. Like I’m really back home,” said Will.

This time, it was a bittersweet reunion after the Griffins recently lost a family member. Stephanie’s brother, Will and Faith’s uncle, passed away recently. Will said he was like a father figure to him.

“To lose that and to be so far away, it was really rough for me. And it sucked because I couldn’t be almost like the man of the family to step up and be there for my mom and my grandmother as well,” said Will.

Stephanie says one of the last conversations Will had with his uncle makes her even prouder of his service.

“The day he died, that morning, he spoke to William. William called from Kuwait and spoke with him and he told him specifically, he goes, ‘You fight for me and I’ll fight for you,” said Stephanie.

And having him home has helped the family in more than one way.

“It was just nice to see his face because it’s just like my baby is home now, he’s home,” said Stephanie.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Conkright
Biker Group helps catch suspected child predator in Cedar Rapids
Grant Leonard
Coralville Police asking for public’s help in locating missing man
Two East Mills students were taken to the hospital with chemical burns after an explosion...
Science experiment explosion in Iowa classroom sends 2 students to the hospital
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
33-year-old cold case sees renewed calls for answers after missing man’s car pulled from river
33-year-old cold case sees renewed calls for answers after missing man’s car pulled from river

Latest News

Two adults and three children were displaced, after a fire at their home in Cedar Rapids on...
House fire on Center Point Road in Cedar Rapids displaces 5
Culver's Greenhouse gives tips on how to prepare your garden for winter.
How to prepare your garden for winter
The Iowa Supreme Court is upholding a conviction in the Christopher Bagley murder case -...
Iowa Supreme Court overturns appeal, upholding conviction of man who killed Chris Bagley
People in eastern Iowa have their homes all decorated just in time for trick or treaters this...
Eastern Iowans decorate their homes for Halloween
ISU Extension and Outreach Healthy Food Access Specialist Registered Dietitian Brianna Montross...
Dietitian on how to stretch your food dollar