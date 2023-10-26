WATCH: Soldier surprises mom at Grant Wood Elementary with special homecoming

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Stephanie Griffin felt many emotions the first time she saw her son in person after two years.

Will Griffin was able to surprise his mom as she was on bus duty at Grant Wood Elementary last week with help from his sister Faith.

“It was like I saw a ghost come up. I could not believe when I saw William walking up,” said Stephanie who works as a Community Engagement Specialist at the Cedar Rapid’s elementary school.

Will has served in the Army since 2012. Since then, opportunities to fly home and visit his family became few and far between.

He says he wanted to make this homecoming extra special.

“It was very surreal, it almost made everything feel whole again. Like I’m really back home,” said Will.

This time, it was a bittersweet reunion after the Griffins recently lost a family member. Stephanie’s brother, Will and Faith’s uncle, passed away recently. Will said he was like a father figure to him.

“To lose that and to be so far away, it was really rough for me. And it sucked because I couldn’t be almost like the man of the family to step up and be there for my mom and my grandmother as well,” said Will.

Stephanie says one of the last conversations Will had with his uncle makes her even prouder of his service.

“The day he died, that morning, he spoke to William. William called from Kuwait and spoke with him and he told him specifically, he goes, ‘You fight for me and I’ll fight for you,” said Stephanie.

And having him home has helped the family in more than one way.

“It was just nice to see his face because it’s just like my baby is home now, he’s home,” said Stephanie.

