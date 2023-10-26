Show You Care
Turning windy and cold as a cold front tonight brings big changes

Big changes are headed to eastern Iowa as a cold front moves across the state on Friday.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
The latest satellite and radar data
The latest satellite and radar data.   (KCRG)

Precipitation dwindles this evening and for part of tonight. A few more isolated showers are possible early tomorrow as the cold front makes its way through the state. This moves through the viewing area from around 3:00 a.m. on our northwest zone, exiting the Mississippi River corridor by about 8:00 a.m. After it moves through, the chance for significant rainfall ends.

This front sends our temperatures downward in a hurry. Morning temperatures will start in the low 60s or upper 50s, falling quickly behind the front to the 40s by afternoon and down to around freezing overnight. Fairly strong northwest winds also kick in behind the front, and a fairly sharp temperature drop is expected as it passes by.

Colder air hangs around for several days, with temperatures over the weekend in the 40s on Saturday, and upper 30s to low 40s on Sunday. Another storm system gives us a chance for some showers Saturday, with the potential for a few snowflakes to mix in as the storm exits on Saturday night or Sunday. Accumulation of snowfall is unlikely during this time, but it could be the first time any part of the viewing area sees wintry precipitation this season.

Early next week, the coldest air of the season so far settles in, with at least a couple of days of highs in the 30s looking possible for many. Lows night will be in the low to mid 20s, giving the viewing area a hard freeze on multiple nights. This will bring the growing season to an end in the area.

A very slight chance for a rain or snow shower has been added to the forecast on Tuesday, as a small and fast-moving disturbance moves by the state. Any amounts would be light and accumulation of any snow is still looking unlikely. You shouldn’t cancel any trick-or-treat plans as a result of this, but you will want to prepare for chilly conditions if you’re heading out on Tuesday evening.

A slow but steady warm-up is possible later next week, pushing highs into the 50s again by next Friday.

