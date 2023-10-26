Show You Care
People invited to take books for free from Iowa Wesleyan campus during events next month

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - More Community Days are planned for the Iowa Wesleyan campus in Mount Pleasant.

The Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance said people will only be able to take books this time during the events scheduled for Nov. 3 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There are still a wide variety of books, including instructional, research, fiction and nonfiction books that will be available on a first come, first served basis.

People will be able to bring small wagons to help carry the books.

The Board of Trustees at Iowa Wesleyan voted to close the college in March, citing financial challenges.

An auction was also held to move thousands of items, and previous community day events were held in late September and early October.

