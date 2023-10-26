Novak making early impact on the ice with the Heartlanders after battle with cancer

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Heartlanders scored five goals in their season opening weekend. Two of them carried a greater meaning for one player.

After registering an assist in his debut with the Iowa Heartlanders, 21-year-old Pavel Novak found the back of the net in game two against the Rapid City Rush, not once, but twice.

It was a big step forward for the Czech-born forward who hadn’t scored a goal since April of 2022. He also missed the entirety of the 2022-2023 season.

“I hope I will just find back my game. I will be working hard every single game to be better and better and hopefully, I can help them win a lot of games back here,” Novak said.

He didn’t miss the season due to injury. It was cancer. In June of 2022, Novak announced he was stepping away from the game to receive treatment back home where he could be close to his family and friends.

“It was tough, but I already knew there was something going on in my body. I wasn’t sure what it was, but when the doctor told me ‘you’ve got Hodgkin’s lymphoma,’ he told me there was a 93 percent chance I would be healthy again. That kind of gave me the strength that it will be fine,” Novak said.

In October, Novak was declared cancer free.

“That’s the best thing I’ve ever heard,” he said.

His road to recovery and return to the ice a year later has not been easy, but the diagnosis changed his outlook on the game.

“I feel like it changed my mindset. After all of it, I feel like there are more important things in life than hockey, so it might help me too.”

It hasn’t changed his personal goals which include returning to the AHL and eventually playing in the NHL. Even after his time off, he’s made an instant impact with the Heartlanders and found a new appreciation for his journey.

“You just enjoy every single moment in the rink, at the gym, and just to be around the guys and just playing hockey again,” Novak said.

It didn’t take long for Novak to get the call up as the Iowa Wild announced the news Thursday evening.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.