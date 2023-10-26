North Liberty police: One group may be behind string of car burglaries across eastern Iowa

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in North Liberty said a group from out of state may be responsible for a rise in car burglaries in eastern Iowa.

Video captured from home security cameras in Cedar Rapids shows a group getting into a truck.

Investigators have been looking into “smash and grab” car burglaries. They say they’ve seen numbers in the double digits just over the last two weeks.

Police said the group is also responsible for burglaries in Cedar Rapids.

Detective Jordan Gallagher with the North Liberty Police Department said cities are often a target.

“What we do know is that these people are typically coming from out of state, and they’re hitting several states, and they’ll go to major areas like Cedar Rapids, Iowa CIty, North Liberty, Coralville - places they know there will be a lot of cars,” Det. Gallagher said.

He urged people to be vigilant. He said people often don’t know their vehicle has been broken into until days later.

Victims should be on the lookout for potential cases of identity theft weeks or even months later.

Police recommend keeping valuable items like purses, wallets and phones out of sight.

