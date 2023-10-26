Waterloo man accused of killing girlfriend nearly a year ago in custody

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A Waterloo man accused of killing his girlfriend nearly a year ago is now in custody.

Court documents show police arrested Lamarcus Williams on Tuesday.

He’s charged with second degree murder in the death of Rebecca Taylor. His next court hearing is set for Nov. 3. His bond is set at $1 million.

The stabbing happened last November at a home on the 1000 block of Oleson Road.

Court documents say Taylor called 911, saying Williams was trying to stab her.

Officers arrived to find Williams had barricaded the door before finding Taylor unconscious.

She died several days later in the hospital.

Williams told police he assaulted Taylor, resulting in her death.

