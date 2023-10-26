Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Waterloo man accused of killing girlfriend nearly a year ago in custody

A man is in custody, accused of killing his girlfriend nearly one year ago in Waterloo.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A Waterloo man accused of killing his girlfriend nearly a year ago is now in custody.

Court documents show police arrested Lamarcus Williams on Tuesday.

He’s charged with second degree murder in the death of Rebecca Taylor. His next court hearing is set for Nov. 3. His bond is set at $1 million.

The stabbing happened last November at a home on the 1000 block of Oleson Road.

Court documents say Taylor called 911, saying Williams was trying to stab her.

Officers arrived to find Williams had barricaded the door before finding Taylor unconscious.

She died several days later in the hospital.

Williams told police he assaulted Taylor, resulting in her death.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Conkright
Biker Group helps catch suspected child predator in Cedar Rapids
Grant Leonard
Coralville Police asking for public’s help in locating missing man
Two East Mills students were taken to the hospital with chemical burns after an explosion...
Science experiment explosion in Iowa classroom sends 2 students to the hospital
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
33-year-old cold case sees renewed calls for answers after missing man’s car pulled from river
33-year-old cold case sees renewed calls for answers after missing man’s car pulled from river

Latest News

A Cedar Rapids man has been sentenced to federal prison after distributing over ten pounds of...
Cedar Rapids meth dealer sentenced to federal prison
The University of Iowa announced plans to purchase Mercy Iowa City for $20 million as it faces...
Mercy Iowa City reverses course, says Univ. of Iowa has best bid for hospital
Two adults and three children were displaced, after a fire at their home in Cedar Rapids on...
House fire on Center Point Road in Cedar Rapids displaces 5
Culver's Greenhouse gives tips on how to prepare your garden for winter.
How to prepare your garden for winter
The Iowa Supreme Court is upholding a conviction in the Christopher Bagley murder case -...
Iowa Supreme Court overturns appeal, upholding conviction of man who killed Chris Bagley