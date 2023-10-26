Show You Care
Iowa DOT data shows fatal ATV, UTV crashes on the rise

New data from the Iowa DOT says deaths from ATV and UTV crashes are on the rise.
By KCCI
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 7:07 AM CDT
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - New data from the Iowa DOT shows deaths from ATV and UTV crashes are rising.

With more than two months left in the year, Iowa is already near last year’s total.

In 2021, four people died. Last year, the number jumped to 12.

So far this year, at least 11 people have died.

Sgt. Alex Dinkla with Iowa State Patrol said the increase is linked to a new law that expands where the vehicles are allowed.

“With enacting that as a new law, ultimately, that means we’re going to have more of those vehicles and ATVs and UTVs being driven on our roadways legally. Before it was illegal to drive those,” Dinkla said. “Now, there’s more. So naturally, it’s going to bring a higher increase of those being out on the roadways.”

Doing things like following the speed limit, practicing caution while driving, and having proper safety equipment can prevent deadly crashes.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

