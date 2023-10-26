Iowa donates nearly 208 pallets of PPE to Israel ahead of its expected ground invasion of Gaza

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds said Iowa is donating nearly 208 pallets of excess PPE from the state’s stockpile to Israel as its war continues with Hamas.

In a tweet, Reynolds said the PPE will be sent to a nonprofit who will handle sending it to Israel.

The donation comes after Hamas’ rampage into southern Israel that left 1,400 Israelis dead and more than 200 others taken hostage earlier this month, igniting the war.

Since then, Israel has been hitting Gaza with airstrikes ahead of an expected ground invasion.

The Associated Press reports that President Biden has repeatedly promised to have Israel’s back even as he faces scrutiny from the younger, more liberal wing of the Democratic Party, who are more divided over the war.

Republicans, on the other hand, have accused Biden of not doing enough to support the Israelis.

Governor Reynolds’ donation on Thursday came with a message of support.

“We will continue to pray for Israel and their safety,” she wrote in the Tweet.

The AP reports Florida Republican Governor, and GOP presidential candidate, Ron DeSantis also made a donation to Israel on Thursday, arranging to send weapons and ammunition to Israel.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

