Iowa City Truth and Reconciliation Commission pushes for removal of member

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City Truth and Reconciliation Commission wants to remove one of its members after recent arrests.

The Iowa City Press Citizen reports commissioners voted unanimously last night to recommend the city council remove Eric Harris.

Harris is being held in the Johnson County jail for trying to flee to Chicago before a court hearing.

He has been absent from every commission meeting since March because of pending charges.

TRC rules state members can be removed after six absences or three unexcused absences.

In March, police say Harris tried to light himself on fire in the presence of children.

He is also charged with domestic abuse, assault, and possession of a controlled substance in a separate incident.

