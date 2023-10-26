Show You Care
Dubuque woman recovering from eating disorder starts support group

By Brian Tabick
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dubuque woman wants to take her own life experiences with her eating disorders to help others who are still suffering.

Jami Schadler said she had started developing eating disorders 20 years ago when she was in high school.

“A lot of it had to do with self-love.,” said Schadler. “I suffered from depression and anxiety and the disorder kind of just took control over me,” Schadler said she had tried and tried to get help but like many, failed until she said she hit a low point in April of 2021. It was a day she knew something needed to change.

“I was sitting on the couch and crying, telling myself I didn’t want to live like this anymore,” she said.

She started seeing a therapist and is now 1 year and a half into her recovery, but her self-help wasn’t enough for her. She started a new NAMI support group, Never Alone, to give people like her a place to start their own recovery.

“Everybody’s journey is different with an eating disorder, and I just really want to be the voice for those struggling,” she said. Schadler says there’s a teen group that meets at 5 p.m. and an adult group that starts at 6 p.m. at the Dubuque NAMI building on the second Wednesday of each month. It has been a long road for her to start turning her life around. Now, she wanted to start helping others do the same thing. " I want people just to understand how incredibly difficult this disorder is,” said Schadler.

Those interested in joining the group in person or via Zoom can send an email.

