33-year-old cold case sees renewed calls for answers after missing man’s car pulled from river

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The family of a Dubuque man who went missing 33 years ago is renewing the call for people to come forward, after Dubuque police revealed a major development in the case.

Paul Knockel of Dubuque was reported missing on November 26th of 1990. He was 53 at the time of his disappearance, and his car was also missing. In October, Dubuque Police say a vehicle was pulled from the Mississippi River, near the Hawthorne Boat Ramp. Investigators said they were able to identify the vehicle as belonging to Knockel.

Police said employees from Newt Marine Services were conducting dredge operations and found the 1981 Mercury Zephyr.

Knockel’s nephew Tim Westemeyer remembers traveling to Dubuque to look for his uncle when Knockel first went missing, nearly 33 years ago. He says knowing what happened to his uncle’s car answers some question’s they’ve had over the decades, but investigators said they did not find any human remains while processing the vehicle, so questions still remain as to what happened to Knockel when he disappeared.

Now, he’s asking anyone who may remember anything about the case to come forward and talk to the Dubuque Police Department.

“Come forward and talk to the detective at, at the Dubuque Police Department, our family would really appreciate that. And like I said then, that would give us 100% closure,” says Westemeyer. “Every little information, every little bit of information can be important in a case like this. Bring the bring the information forward and let the police decide if it’s important.”

The Dubuque Police Department says the case has stayed open all this time, and it is not ruling out any possible scenarios that may be involved in Knockel’s disappearance.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Investigator Corporal Clark Egdorf at 563-589-4430 or Cegdorf@cityofdubuque.org.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously on the Dubuque Police Department’s website, www.cityofdubuque.org/209/Police, or by calling Dubuque/Jo Daviess Crime Stoppers at (800)747-0117.

