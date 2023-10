CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Coralville Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing adult.

Officials say 29-year-old Grant Leonard was last seen in the area of 1st Avenue and Holiday Road in Coralville during the early morning hours on Sunday, October 22, 2023.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coralville Police at 319-248-1800

