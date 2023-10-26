Cedar Rapids Schools show improvement, areas to work on in state performance assessment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The State of Iowa released its annual report card on how each public school performed in regard to a series of core accountability measurements.

The assessment measures each school on criteria such as English, Math, School Climate, and Graduation Rate.

According to the district, 75% of its schools improved their scores from last year. Jefferson, Wright, and Grant Wood each jumped up two categories higher. Maple Grove, Viola Gibson, and Harding were each categorized as “High Performing” for the first time for the district.

The district also cited areas it looks to improve on:

“The proficiency rate of our students in ELA (English and Language Arts) stands at 63.16 percent, which is lower than the state average of 70.84 percent. The district’s target is 80 percent by 2027. Similarly, our students’ proficiency rate in Math is 53.1 percent, below the state average of 64.97 percent and the district’s goal of 80 percent by 2027. The composite score for the “Conditions for Learning,” a school climate survey administered in grades 6-12, is 50.72, slightly higher than the state’s score of 49.27.”

Performance Profile Rating % of Iowa Schools Index Score Range # of CR Schools Cedar Rapids Schools Exceptional 1.62 66.31 and above 0 High Performing 11.97 60.61-66.30 3 Maple Grove, Viola Gibson, Harding Commendable 39.38 54.91-60.60 9 Erskine, Grant Wood, Hiawatha, Hoover, Madison, Pierce, Van Buren, Wright, Taft Acceptable 32.20 49.21-54.90 9 Grant, Harrison, West Willow, McKinley STEAM, RCCBA, Wilson, Jefferson, Kennedy, Washington Needs Improvement 11.35 44.17-49.20 6 Arthur, Garfield, Johnson STEAM Academy, Kenwood Leadership Academy, Nixon, Franklin Priority 3.47 44.16 and below 5 Cleveland, Cedar River Academy at Taylor, Cedar Rapids Virtual Academy, Metro High School

Cedar Rapids Superintendant Dr. Tawana Grover released the following statement:

“The academic achievement growth within CRCSD is a true testament to the dedication and hard work of our students, teachers, and staff. There is always room for improvement. We are confident that our top focus areas to advance academics - guaranteed and viable curriculum, college and career readiness, and safe and secure learning environments - will continue to drive our success. Our commitment to ‘Every Learner. Future Ready.’ is evident in our exploration of new 3 - 5 English Language Arts curricula and our ongoing implementation of new K - 8 Math curricula, which has already yielded positive outcomes. Additionally, we have hired a Safe and Secure Learning Coordinator. A task force is underway to investigate needed support and develop a comprehensive plan.

Thank you to Cedar Rapids Community School District’s Board of Education for approving the district’s new strategic plan on September 23, 2023, which has set forth four primary pillars: ‘Elevate Students’ Plans, Pathways, and Passions,’ ‘Energize the Staff,’ ‘Stabilize the District,’ and ‘Mobilize the Community.’ As well as its continued investment in our students and staff. With the support of our staff, families, and community, we are confident that together, we will build high-level academic achievement and growth for all our students.”

The district says that each school principal will share building-specific status through an email with parents.

You can find a full, detailed report on any public school at www.iaschoolperformance.gov.

