Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Biker Group helps catch suspected child predator in Cedar Rapids

An Ohio man is facing charges in Linn County after police officers say he arranged to meet with who he thought was a 13-year-old girl at a Cedar Rapids hotel
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The actions of members of a biker group led to the arrest of an Ohio man, after he enticed who he believed to be a 13-year-old to have sex.

That’s according to a criminal complaint against Walter Conkright from Cincinnati, Ohio. He faces a charge of enticing a minor under the age of 16 for sexual purpose.

The complaint shows this happened Wednesday night in the 700 block of 33rd Avenue southwest. It shows the group “Bikers Against Predators” sent a text to the Cedar Rapids Police 911 dispatch center. Records show the group told authorities they were trying to meet a man who believed he was meeting with a 13 year old girl to have sex.

“Bikers Against Predators” said Conkright reached out to a profile they created on “MeetMe”. The criminal complaint shows he asked the girl to come to his hotel room and have sex, and “still expressed a desire” to have sex with her despite being 13.

The complaint goes on to say Conkright then met a female member of the group outside the hotel, and then men who were also part of the group confronted them.

Documents show Cedar Rapids Police then arrived, and arrested Conkright after their investigation found the messages Conkright sent. The complaint shows the messages expressed “his desire to have sex with a 13 year-old girl and the surrounding circumstances provided probable cause to believe the defendant had attempted to entice a minor he reasonably believed to be under the age of 14 years-old with the intent to commit an illegal sex act upon the minor.”

As search warrant shows authorities confiscated a laptop computer, flashdrives and cell phone from Conkright and his hotel room.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grant Leonard
Coralville Police asking for public’s help in locating missing man
Two East Mills students were taken to the hospital with chemical burns after an explosion...
Science experiment explosion in Iowa classroom sends 2 students to the hospital
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
33-year-old cold case sees renewed calls for answers after missing man’s car pulled from river
33-year-old cold case sees renewed calls for answers after missing man’s car pulled from river

Latest News

A Cedar Rapids man has been sentenced to federal prison after distributing over ten pounds of...
Cedar Rapids meth dealer sentenced to federal prison
The University of Iowa announced plans to purchase Mercy Iowa City for $20 million as it faces...
Mercy Iowa City reverses course, says Univ. of Iowa has best bid for hospital
Two adults and three children were displaced, after a fire at their home in Cedar Rapids on...
House fire on Center Point Road in Cedar Rapids displaces 5
Culver's Greenhouse gives tips on how to prepare your garden for winter.
How to prepare your garden for winter
The Iowa Supreme Court is upholding a conviction in the Christopher Bagley murder case -...
Iowa Supreme Court overturns appeal, upholding conviction of man who killed Chris Bagley