Biker Group helps catch suspected child predator in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The actions of members of a biker group led to the arrest of an Ohio man, after he enticed who he believed to be a 13-year-old to have sex.

That’s according to a criminal complaint against Walter Conkright from Cincinnati, Ohio. He faces a charge of enticing a minor under the age of 16 for sexual purpose.

The complaint shows this happened Wednesday night in the 700 block of 33rd Avenue southwest. It shows the group “Bikers Against Predators” sent a text to the Cedar Rapids Police 911 dispatch center. Records show the group told authorities they were trying to meet a man who believed he was meeting with a 13 year old girl to have sex.

“Bikers Against Predators” said Conkright reached out to a profile they created on “MeetMe”. The criminal complaint shows he asked the girl to come to his hotel room and have sex, and “still expressed a desire” to have sex with her despite being 13.

The complaint goes on to say Conkright then met a female member of the group outside the hotel, and then men who were also part of the group confronted them.

Documents show Cedar Rapids Police then arrived, and arrested Conkright after their investigation found the messages Conkright sent. The complaint shows the messages expressed “his desire to have sex with a 13 year-old girl and the surrounding circumstances provided probable cause to believe the defendant had attempted to entice a minor he reasonably believed to be under the age of 14 years-old with the intent to commit an illegal sex act upon the minor.”

As search warrant shows authorities confiscated a laptop computer, flashdrives and cell phone from Conkright and his hotel room.

