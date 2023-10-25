Two eastern Iowa restaurants to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants roadshow

MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - Two eastern Iowa restaurants will be featured on a national show next month.

Riverbend Pub & Grill in Manchester and Pepper Sprout in Dubuque will host a film crew from roadshow America’s Best Restaurants.

The show features local, independently-owned restaurants, and show runners plan to highlight popular dishes from these restaurants. They’ll also interview the owners of the restaurants.

The film crew will first stop at Riverbend Pub & Grill in Manchester from 9 a.m. to noon on Nov. 8, before traveling to Dubuque for a stop from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Pepper Sprout.

The episodes are expected to be released extensively on social media at a later date.

Restaurants featured on the show are chosen by customer nominations or by the restaurants applying on the show’s website.

