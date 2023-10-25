Show You Care
Prairie High School placed on hold after student brings pellet gun to classroom

A Cedar Rapids School was temporarily placed on hold Wednesday following a report that a student brought a weapon to class.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids School was temporarily placed on hold Wednesday following a report that a student brought a weapon to class.

At approximately 11:53 a.m., a teacher informed the Prairie High School administration that an individual had reported to them that a student brought a weapon to school. At this point, multiple students in question were taken to the administrative office. School Resource Officers and Cedar Rapids Police were called to the campus in order to investigate.

Roughly 30 minutes later school staff and Cedar Rapids Police made the decision to place the building on hold. District officials say a hold is called “to allow all administrative and security staff to focus on a situation or event in the building by keeping students in class and eliminating transitions in the building.”

Following an investigation, officials found that a student had brought a pellet gun to the school. The gun was secured and the building was released from a hold at 1:28 pm.

In a statement, the school stated:

“We take the safety of our students and staff seriously and work to fully investigate all potential threats to safety. Therefore, the HOLD was called in this situation for two reasons. The first reason was out of an abundance of caution for all of our students due to the time and nature of the investigation occurring prior to campus-wide lunch. The second reason was to keep all students in class before we transitioned to lunch in case follow-up with any additional students was necessary. Had this been an active threat the building would be placed on LOCKDOWN.”

School officials say that weapons violations are subject to disciplinary action up to and including expulsion.

