Nonprofit asks for help managing Kinnick Stadium concession stands

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A nonprofit is asking for volunteers to help manage concession stands for two November home Hawkeye football games.

‘No Foot Too Small’, an organization dedicated to raising awareness and supporting families who’ve experienced pregnancy and infant loss, says 100% of all tips and commissions at the games go directly to their mission and programs.

They are searching for individuals or corporate partners who may have volunteer incentive programs or want service opportunities for their employees.

A minimum of 16 volunteers are needed for each of the following games to manage two beer concession stands and one clubhouse stand:

Saturday, November 11 vs. Rutgers

Saturday, November 18 vs. Illinois

Anyone interested in volunteering is encouraged to register for their preferred home game here.

