Jack McCaffery to face fine, temporary suspension of license

Jack McCaffery to face $1000 fine and 180-day license suspension
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday, state prosecutors recommended to a judge that Jack McCaffery, the son of University of Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery, pay a $ 1,000 fine and suspend his license for 180 days.

McCaffery’s defense did not resist the state’s sentencing recommendation.

A judge found McCaffery guilty of failing to yield to a pedestrian in the right of way back in September.

McCaffery was sober and not using his phone when he hit 45-year-old Corey Hite on Melrose Avenue. Hite was jogging at the time and weeks away from retiring from the National Guard. He died two weeks later.

The judge agreed McCaffery couldn’t see the jogger until it was too late, but still found him guilty of not yielding to the pedestrian.

With both parties agreeing to the sentencing, the sentencing hearing previously set for November 21st, 2023 has been canceled.

Editor’s Note: A prior version of this story said McCaffery had changed lanes. That was not the case.

