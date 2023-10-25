Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Iowa City residents encouraged to dispose of unused, expired medication during National Take Back Day

By Libbie Randall
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - This Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Iowa City Police and the Iowa City Landfill Center will be holding a drug take back and needles collection event at the city’s East Side Recycling Center. It happens twice a year in Iowa City and gives residents a simple way to get rid of old medicine and lower the risk of having someone abuse prescriptions.

Not only can they dispose drugs, but needles, syringes and lancets - known as sharps- as well.

“Landfill staff can actually take needles that day as well from residents only in Johnson County and they do have to be rigid plastic or metal containers so not like a milk jug, more of like a kitty litter container or a coffee can works really well,” said Resource Management Superintendent Jen Jordan.

While the event may seem like the obvious option to get rid of these materials, landfill staff say some people will flush them or pour them down a drain.

“That is really not the best way to deal with this stuff,” said Jordan. “That gets into the water supply and everybody downstream is impacted by that. So it’s really best to get those to an event like this or throughout the year to any of the pharmacies that participate in the take back program.”

Many prescription drugs, even after they are thrown in the trash, can pose a serious risk.

“Whether it’s an accidental consumption of that or someone misusing that; the best way to prevent that from happening is to ensure that it’s no longer in the home,” said ICPD Public Safety Information Officer Lee Hermiston.

Throwing needles away poses a serious risk to waste management workers.

“We do have staff at the landfill that are handling garbage on occasion or they’re walking on the garbage once it’s come in here,” said Jordan. “And then of course whoever picks up your garbage has that opportunity to get stuck too if you’re throwing them in the trash, so that is definitely not the best way to deal with them.”

To find out where you can dispose of medications any other time of the year, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Conkright
Biker Group helps catch suspected child predator in Cedar Rapids
Grant Leonard
Coralville Police asking for public’s help in locating missing man
Two East Mills students were taken to the hospital with chemical burns after an explosion...
Science experiment explosion in Iowa classroom sends 2 students to the hospital
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
33-year-old cold case sees renewed calls for answers after missing man’s car pulled from river
33-year-old cold case sees renewed calls for answers after missing man’s car pulled from river

Latest News

A Cedar Rapids man has been sentenced to federal prison after distributing over ten pounds of...
Cedar Rapids meth dealer sentenced to federal prison
The University of Iowa announced plans to purchase Mercy Iowa City for $20 million as it faces...
Mercy Iowa City reverses course, says Univ. of Iowa has best bid for hospital
Two adults and three children were displaced, after a fire at their home in Cedar Rapids on...
House fire on Center Point Road in Cedar Rapids displaces 5
Culver's Greenhouse gives tips on how to prepare your garden for winter.
How to prepare your garden for winter
The Iowa Supreme Court is upholding a conviction in the Christopher Bagley murder case -...
Iowa Supreme Court overturns appeal, upholding conviction of man who killed Chris Bagley