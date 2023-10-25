Iowa City residents encouraged to dispose of unused, expired medication during National Take Back Day

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - This Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Iowa City Police and the Iowa City Landfill Center will be holding a drug take back and needles collection event at the city’s East Side Recycling Center. It happens twice a year in Iowa City and gives residents a simple way to get rid of old medicine and lower the risk of having someone abuse prescriptions.

Not only can they dispose drugs, but needles, syringes and lancets - known as sharps- as well.

“Landfill staff can actually take needles that day as well from residents only in Johnson County and they do have to be rigid plastic or metal containers so not like a milk jug, more of like a kitty litter container or a coffee can works really well,” said Resource Management Superintendent Jen Jordan.

While the event may seem like the obvious option to get rid of these materials, landfill staff say some people will flush them or pour them down a drain.

“That is really not the best way to deal with this stuff,” said Jordan. “That gets into the water supply and everybody downstream is impacted by that. So it’s really best to get those to an event like this or throughout the year to any of the pharmacies that participate in the take back program.”

Many prescription drugs, even after they are thrown in the trash, can pose a serious risk.

“Whether it’s an accidental consumption of that or someone misusing that; the best way to prevent that from happening is to ensure that it’s no longer in the home,” said ICPD Public Safety Information Officer Lee Hermiston.

Throwing needles away poses a serious risk to waste management workers.

“We do have staff at the landfill that are handling garbage on occasion or they’re walking on the garbage once it’s come in here,” said Jordan. “And then of course whoever picks up your garbage has that opportunity to get stuck too if you’re throwing them in the trash, so that is definitely not the best way to deal with them.”

