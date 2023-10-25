Benton County to pay $250k following incident involving Benton County Supervisor

BENTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Benton County will pay a quarter of a million dollars to a former employee following an incident with the Benton County Supervisor Chairman.

Video released by the county shows Benton County Supervisor Chairman Tracy Seeman engaging in conversation with a female deputy, followed by Seeman patting the deputy on her behind. The deputy then grimaces as she walks away.

You can watch video of the incident below:

Benton County Supervisor inappropriately touches former deputy

As part of the settlement the female employee will “voluntarily” resign, never work for Benton County again, and agree not to pursue any other legal action against the county.

The settlement also comes shortly after the Benton County Board of Supervisors cited an increase in Benton County Board of Health’s budget as the reason for the entire Board of Health’s termination.

