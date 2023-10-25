Allamakee County raises funds for better pay for childcare workers

Postville, Iowa (KCRG) - A childcare center in Allamakee County is asking for the community’s help to keep its doors open.

The Postville Childcare Center has been accepting monetary pledges for roughly two months. That money goes into a county wide ‘Wage Enhancement Fund’ for childcare workers.

The director of the Postville Childcare Center told TV9 they have one room that sits empty because they can’t hire a teacher to work it. The director believes that programs like this one could be the solution they need.

”Families are absolutely terrified,” Kristy Turner, director of the center, said. As a mother herself, Turner worries about what she’ll do if childcare in Postville went away.

“Will I have to quit my job and go from a two-income household to a one-income household and what will that mean for us. What that means is maybe you can provide for the basic needs of your family and it’s terrifying,” Turner said.

The Postville Childcare Center is a part of the county-wide partnership with the state to increase wages of childcare workers. Each dollar that is pledged, the state matches and donates back.

”We have raised $84,000 which is amazing, however our goal is to raise $250,000 because we want to maximize what we’re able to get from health and human services,” Turner said.

The goal of the Wage Enhancement Fund is to raise the pay for childcare workers in the county. ZipRecruiter says the average wage of a childcare worker in the state of Iowa is $13 an hour. Turner says that wage hasn’t been enough to keep staff.

“Teachers usually start and leave within the year because we can’t pay them a rate that allows them to meet their basic needs,” Turner said.

Turner says childcare is a need in her community, and the lack of teachers means they can’t accept more children into their care.

She says shutting down has been a real fear for the center, but Turner hopes this fund is the way to keep childcare affordable for the families she works with.

”It is a possibility to close our doors if we do not get contributions because we can not to continue to rely on our families. This past year we have done two rate increases for our families which is very hard on them, and we know that. We also have no other means to provide increase in wage for our teachers and keep our doors open so we have to find another solution, and this is it,” Turner said.

Monday, October 30 is the deadline for pledge submissions. It’s the last day the state with match the amount of money donated.

