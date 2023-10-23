Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

World’s oldest dog dies at age 31

FILE - Bobi, the dog from Portugal recognized by Guinness World Records as the world's oldest,...
FILE - Bobi, the dog from Portugal recognized by Guinness World Records as the world's oldest, has died at the age of 31.(CNN Portugal, file via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The oldest dog in the world has died.

According to Guinness World Records, Bobi, from Portugal, was 31 1/2 years old when it died.

It also was the longest living dog ever, Guinness stated.

The dog was born at the home of the Costa family, who planned to get rid of Bobi along with the rest of the litter, because the family couldn’t afford any more pets.

But one of the sons, Leonel Costa, hid one puppy from his parents. When they eventually found out about Bobi, they said it could stay.

The dog roamed free outside its whole life, with other animals and a lot of feline friends.

Leonel Costa believes Bobi’s diet was one reason for its long life - the dog ate whatever the family ate.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota offensive lineman Quinn Carroll (77) blocks Iowa defensive end Joe Evans (13) as...
Minnesota wins at Iowa for 1st time since 1999, beating No. 24 Hawkeyes 12-10 for Floyd of Rosedale
Dozens of people met to pray outside of the Cedar Rapids City Hall as part of the group Cedar...
Cedar Rapids group hosts vigil for an estimated 4,000 Palestinians killed in Gaza
For the first time, 18 members of the Hawkeye marching band have signed an NIL deal.
Univ. of Iowa marching band members sign NIL deal
Manhunt continues for Nashville police chief's son suspected in shooting of 2 Tennessee officers
Manhunt continues for Nashville police chief’s son suspected in shooting of 2 Tennessee officers
The woman posted about the date at Fontaine’s Oyster House on TikTok, saying the man asked her...
Man skips out on paying tab after woman orders 48 oysters on first date

Latest News

One dead in tractor rollover crash in rural Clayton County
Hospoda, located in the Czech Village, closed over the weekend.
Cedar Rapids pizza restaurant closes
They've spent the last fourteen years perfecting their house of horrors for Halloween, with...
Meet the Marion residents who spent over a decade perfecting their Halloween house of horrors
Mom, daughters brutally assaulted, carjacked at Portland Moda Center garage after concert, they...
Mom, daughters say they were brutally assaulted, carjacked in parking garage after concert