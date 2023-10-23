Trial to begin for man charged in deadly Des Moines street race crash

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A trial will begin Monday for the second man charged in a deadly Des Moines street-race crash last year.

Keith Jones, 47, of Des Moines, faces charges including homicide by vehicle and serious injury.

Police said he was racing his friend Robert Miller after drinking at a bar on Dec. 19, 2022.

They topped 100 mph, racing down Fleur Drive, when Miller lost control, crashed through the median and slammed into two other vehicles, splitting one of them in half.

The crash killed 4-year-old Marcos Faguada and hurt three others.

Court documents say Jones got out of his car to look at the accident, then drove away.

